Meet the 2 men who support the CEOs of Amazon and Whole Foods

When Amazon recently announced its plans to buy Whole Foods, the grocery industry's stocks spiraled while Whole Foods and Amazon watched their respective stocks climb. The $13.7 billion deal marks Amazon's biggest acquisition ever, but plenty question why the seemingly inorganic relationship makes sense.

And with the deal less than a week old, now's a great time to take a look at the No. 2 leaders at each company who helped make the Amazon and Whole Foods merger a reality.



Hiring consulting company Topgrading gathered a list of the executives who support the most powerful CEOs of 25 American companies. The list featured Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy and Whole Foods president and chief operating officer A.C. Gallo. Both have been at their respective companies for at least 20 years and have played key roles in the companies' growth.

Here are the two individuals who help Amazon and Whole Foods operate: