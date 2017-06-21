The unexpected ways coworkers are busting your budget

Packing your lunch instead of dining out is a tried-and-true savings strategy, with good reason, said consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch. Smart shoppers stacking coupons and sales can easily purchase enough supplies to make a weeks' worth of sandwiches, for the price of one takeout sandwich meal.

"Consumers definitely need to be packing their lunch to save money on takeout costs, which can be an extremely big part of your budget," she said.

The average American spends $2,746 per year on lunches, according to a 2015 Visa survey.

That includes two lunches out each week, at an average $11.14 per meal ($1,043 annually) and five packed lunches or meals at home, averaging $6.30 per meal ($1,704 annually). One-third of workers said they always brown-bag their lunch.