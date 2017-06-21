Sen. Marco Rubio jokes about the alleged Ivanka hug: I stand by 'our investigation'

Sen. Marco Rubio showed a lighthearted side during CNBC's interview on Wednesday, responding to the social media firestorm surrounding a photo that allegedly showed him awkwardly greeting Ivanka Trump with a hug.

Rubio, who unsuccessfully challenged her father Donald Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, joked on "Squawk Box" that it "wasn't a hug," when asked about the purported embrace that apparently started with a tweet from an Associated Press correspondent.





Rubio said on CNBC with a smile, "That's been fully investigated. We looked at that deeply. It's important that people know senators are capable of carrying out a traditional greeting. And so, I stand by our investigation. He added, "It wasn't a hug. But that's fine. We stand by the investigation."



At the Florida senator's invitation, Ivanka Trump was on Capitol Hill Tuesday to talk about pro-family tax reform. Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, made light of it in a tweetstorm on Tuesday.





For her part, Ivanka Trump joked that "Marco is an excellent hugger."Rubio's comment on "covfefe" was referring the social media explosion that occurred recently when President Donald Trump sent out a tweet with what appeared to be a typo.One of Ivanka Trump's brothers weighed in on Tuesday's hug or as Rubio said the "no hug."