The new bear market in oil hangs over Wall Street

Travis Kalanick stepped down late Tuesday as CEO of Uber. The ride-hailing services co-founder bowed to shareholder pressure after a series of scandals at the company including evidence of a workplace rife with sexual harassment and discrimination. (NY Times)



* Many think Waymo litigation a bigger threat (Recode)

* Deutsche Bank: Uber IPO prospects still 'extremely good' (CNBC)

* Uber director and investor Gurley praises Kalanick's legacy (CNBC)

Republican Karen Handel won Georgia's special congressional election, seen a proxy of President Donald Trump, dashing hopes by Democrats to pull off an upset in the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. Republican Ralph Norman won South Carolina's special House election. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) has hired Andrej Karpathy, known for his work in artificial intelligence, to be its new head of AI and Autopilot. The move comes as Chris Lattner, vice president of the autonomous driving, departs after joining from Apple earlier this year. (CNBC)

Wal-Mart (WMT) is reportedly telling some technology companies that if they want its business, they can't run applications for the retailer on Amazon's (AMZN) leading cloud-computing service. (WSJ)

Comcast's (CMCSA) NBC Sports plans to televise an e-sports tournament later this summer, the latest broadcaster turning to competitive videogaming to grow viewership as many younger consumers cut the cord. (WSJ)

NASA and Honeywell (HON) said they now know how to reduce sonic booms when flying a supersonic aircraft over land following the completion of a two-year study. The development could lead the way to supersonic travel for the masses. (CNBC)

Summer officially arrived today in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing the longest daylight hours of the year. Conversely, it's the winter solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. (USA Today)