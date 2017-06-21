As Tropical Storm Cindy begins to affect consumers' travel plans, it's worth investigating strategies to minimize the cost of canceling your trip.

Tropical Storm Cindy has weakened slightly, according to the latest advisories from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center. They predict the storm will approach southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas sometime Wednesday.

The agency had issued tropical storm watches and warnings for several areas along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida, cautioning of hazards including "life-threatening flash flooding," strong winds and storm surges. Advisories mid-day Wednesday discontinued tropical storm warnings for areas "north and east of the Mississippi River, including Metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain."

Many states have already enacted emergency plans.