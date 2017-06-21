Trump takes a Twitter victory lap, taunts Democrats for losing special elections

President Donald Trump taunted Democrats on Twitter just after Republicans won two closely watched special congressional elections.

After the GOP's Karen Handel and Ralph Norman won their respective races in Georgia and South Carolina on Tuesday night, the president congratulated them in separate tweets. He then hit Democrats for their winless stretch in special elections this year to replace Trump nominees who vacated solidly red seats.

He said that Democrats got nothing for "all the money spent." Jon Ossoff — the Democratic candidate in Georgia — spent at least $22 million on the race while outside Republican groups funneled cash into the election, leading to the most expensive House race ever.

The president lauded what he called a 5-0 record in congressional races since his election. While the GOP won four special elections in Kansas, Montana, South Carolina and Georgia, the fifth special election in California featured two Democrats, so it is unclear exactly what Trump means.