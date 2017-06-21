Uber CEO’s ouster a ‘kick in the butt’ for Silicon Valley, professor says

You need to have leaders who learn and grow: Vivek Wadhwa 2 Hours Ago | 05:00

The departure of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was a referendum on the infamous culture of Silicon Valley's tech startups, said Vivek Wadhwa, professor of engineering at Carnegie Mellon.

"This was a kick in the butt to Silicon Valley," Wadhwa said on CNBC's "Power Lunch" Wednesday. "The fact is, this showed that the VC's are the problem, the investors are the problem, the boards are the problem. It exposed the worst of Silicon Valley, and the world isn't tolerating it anymore."

Wadhwa has criticized Kalanick in recent weeks, arguing that the 40-year-old "had to go" for a series of controversial statements and actions as head of the mega-popular ride-sharing app.

Despite losing $708 million in the first quarter of 2017, Uber is valued at $70 billion.