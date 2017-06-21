Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to work with "humility and resolve" as the right-wing Conservative leader prepares to outline her government's legislative program on Wednesday.

In an occasion stripped back of its usual pageantry, the Queen's speech will set out the government's proposed legislation and policies for the next session of parliament – which will cover a two-year period rather than one.

Brexit is expected to dominate the speech while some of May's manifesto pledges are predicted to have been scaled back after an inconclusive General Election earlier this month.

The ruling Conservative party is still working to agree terms with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in order for May to govern as a minority government.

The speech is written by the government but will be delivered by Queen Elizabeth II at the State Opening of Parliament at around 11.30 a.m. London time on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament will debate the contents of the speech in the afternoon.