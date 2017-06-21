Health care stocks rise, offset oil drag

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as oil prices tried to rebound from a sharp fall during the previous session.

Health care climbed nearly 1 percent to lead the S&P 500 advancers, while energy was one of the greatest decliners. UnitedHealth and Merck contributed the most to gains in the Dow Jones industrial average. The index slipped 4 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.4 percent.

Crude futures for August delivery rose 0.2 percent to trade at $43.59 a barrel. Oil prices fell more than 2 percent and entered a bear market Tuesday.

"If we break below $40, all bets are off and the threat of inflation would be over," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Oil was also on track to post its worst first-half performance since 1997. Investors will watch closely new inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, which is set for release at 10:30 a.m. in New York.