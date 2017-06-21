    ×

    US Markets

    Health care stocks rise, offset oil drag

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as oil prices tried to rebound from a sharp fall during the previous session.

    Health care climbed nearly 1 percent to lead the S&P 500 advancers, while energy was one of the greatest decliners. UnitedHealth and Merck contributed the most to gains in the Dow Jones industrial average. The index slipped 4 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.4 percent.

    Crude futures for August delivery rose 0.2 percent to trade at $43.59 a barrel. Oil prices fell more than 2 percent and entered a bear market Tuesday.

    "If we break below $40, all bets are off and the threat of inflation would be over," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    Oil was also on track to post its worst first-half performance since 1997. Investors will watch closely new inventory data from the Energy Information Administration, which is set for release at 10:30 a.m. in New York.

    A trader wearing a 'Dow 20,000' hat works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), December 13, 2016 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    A trader wearing a 'Dow 20,000' hat works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), December 13, 2016 in New York City.

    "The bulls will tell you it's a supply issue, but look no further than China and you'll see lesser demand," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout, noting China's Shanghai composite is lagging other major stock indexes.

    The major U.S. equity indexes closed lower on Tuesday as energy stocks faced pressure from oil's sharp fall, but the Dow managed to hit a record intraday high.

    Stocks have been on a tear this year, with the S&P rising more approximately 9 percent, largely led by information technology. The tech sector has jumped nearly 20 percent this year as shares of large-cap stocks in the space have risen sharply. Tech's rise has also boosted the Nasdaq composite, which is up 15 percent year to date.

    In economic news, mortgage applications rose 0.6 percent as interest rates remained low. Existing homes sales unexpectedly rose in May to the third highest monthly level in a decade, up 1.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.62 million units.

    Treasury yields traded slightly higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield near 2.17 percent.

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly lower, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipping 0.26 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Oracle

    Thursday

    Earnings: Bed, Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, Sonic, Accenture

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    9:00 a.m. FHFA home prices

    10:00 a.m. Fed Gov. Jay Powell at Senate Banking

    Friday

    Earnings: Blackberry, Finish Line

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    10:15 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    12:40 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester

    2:15 p.m. Fed Gov. Powell

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MRK
    ---
    UNH
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---