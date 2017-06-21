Virgin Mobile becomes the first big U.S. carrier to sell only iPhones

Sprint subsidiary Virgin Mobile announced on Wednesday that it will sell only iPhones.
Customers interested in using the service, which operates on Sprint's network, can buy an iPhone at full price directly from Virgin Mobile or Apple. Virgin Mobile is celebrating the partnership by offering a full year of data, text and voice for just $1. After the first year, that price jumps to $50 per month.
Virgin Mobile is tossing in deals associated with other Virgin properties, like discounts on hotels and flights for folks who sign up for its new "Inner Circle" plans.