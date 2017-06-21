Watch: Former DHS chief Jeh Johnson testifies on Russian interference, election security

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies Wednesday on Russian interference in the 2016 election and U.S. electoral security.

He appears before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its probe into Moscow's efforts to influence last year's election.

Johnson will say that he believes Russian government-backed cyberattacks did not affect the actual vote tally or ballots, according to a prepared statement released by the committee. He will add that he does not know how much the hacks of the Democratic National Committee and alleged Russian efforts to spread misinformation affected public opinion leading up to the election.

The statement also says that the DHS encouraged state and local election officials to seek the department's help in protecting their systems, an offer that many states accepted.

He notes that cyberattacks "are going to get worse before they get better."