    Watch Tillerson, Mattis speak after welcoming Chinese diplomats, defense officials

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis appeared in a joint press conference on Wednesday.

    The two men made their remarks as the U.S. hosted China's top diplomats and defense officials for the Diplomatic and Security Dialogue.

    China's delegation includes State Councilor Yang Jiechi and General Fang Fenghui, chief of joint staff of the People's Liberation Army.

    The two nations are expected to discuss future cooperation on dealing with North Korea.

