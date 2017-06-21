The valuable lesson IBM CEO Ginni Rometty learned from her mom when her dad left   

As one of the few women in a top job at a major U.S. tech company, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty did not have an easy time getting there.

In a wide-ranging interview with "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer, Rometty opens up about her difficult childhood.

"When I was young, my father left. And he left my mom with four of us and no money, no house, no food," Rometty tells Cramer. "And my mom really, without a college degree, went back to school [and] showed us, 'Hey, this is not going to end like that, and every one of you are going to have a chance.'"

Rometty says her mother got a job and put her and her siblings through school, teaching them a key lesson that has resonated with Rometty to this day.

"I learned from my mom: Do not let someone else redefine you," the CEO says.