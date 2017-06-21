Wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise's condition improves to fair

Trump: Assailant who shot GOP Rep. Steve Scalise, others has died Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 | 11:36 AM ET | 04:16

The condition of wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise improved to fair from serious, according to a Wednesday statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Listed in critical condition shortly after the attack a week ago in Alexandria, Virginia, Scalise underwent several surgeries over four days. He was shot when gunman James Hodgkinson, 66, fired on a Republican baseball practice session. Scalise suffered a single rifle shot to his left hip.

The hospital has been providing regular updates on Scalise's condition, detailing the repair needed for the bullet's path across his pelvis — which fractured bones, injured organs and caused severe internal bleeding.

The 51-year-old House majority whip was among five people wounded after the gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. The gunman was shot by police and later died.