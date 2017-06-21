    ×

    Wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise's condition improves to fair

    • Rep. Steve Scalise underwent surgery after being shot in the hip at a congressional baseball practice.
    • Scalise is now listed in fair condition.
    • Two Capitol Police officers, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist were also wounded.
    • Gunman James Hodgkinson of Illinois died in the hospital.
    The condition of wounded GOP Rep. Steve Scalise improved to fair from serious, according to a Wednesday statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

    Listed in critical condition shortly after the attack a week ago in Alexandria, Virginia, Scalise underwent several surgeries over four days. He was shot when gunman James Hodgkinson, 66, fired on a Republican baseball practice session. Scalise suffered a single rifle shot to his left hip.

    The hospital has been providing regular updates on Scalise's condition, detailing the repair needed for the bullet's path across his pelvis — which fractured bones, injured organs and caused severe internal bleeding.

    The 51-year-old House majority whip was among five people wounded after the gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice. The gunman was shot by police and later died.

    U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017.
    Cheriss May | NurPhoto | Getty Images
    U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, Majority Whip and (R-La. 1st District),, speaks at President Trump's press conference with members of the GOP, on the passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act, in the Rose Garden of the White House, On Thursday, May 4, 2017.

    Two U.S. Capitol Police officers – who House Speaker Paul Ryan identified as Crystal Griner and David Bailey – were wounded in the attack. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said in a statement that Griner was in good condition in the hospital after getting shot in the ankle and that Bailey was treated and released following a minor injury.

    "Had they not been there, it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican who took cover behind a tree, said of the Capitol Police. The Capitol Police officers were present because Scalise is a member of the congressional leadership.

    Ryan identified the others shot as Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika and Zack Barth, a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams, a Texas Republican. Mika was initially listed in critical condition following surgery, but his family said Saturday that he is expected to make a full recovery.

    Barth was hospitalized and released, Williams said.

    Several GOP congressmen and at least two Republican senators attended the practice, Paul told MSNBC. They were preparing for an annual bipartisan charity baseball game set to take place on Thursday night at Nationals Park. The game went on as scheduled.

