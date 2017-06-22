3 reasons why 150 CEOs took this major pledge to help US businesses

The American workplace has been under scrutiny over the past several years as workers across many industries — ranging from fashion to technology — have become increasingly vocal about the lack of diversity and inclusion at their companies.

To address this issue, 150 CEOs from some of the largest U.S. companies recently committed to a new initiative called CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. The alliance of executives is meant to "foster a more open discussion about race and gender in the workplace," the New York Times reports.

Notably, the group claims it is the largest collection of business leaders spanning different industries committing to sharing successful diversity and inclusion initiatives.