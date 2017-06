Prices tend to be higher at stations near highways, but you can still save even if you're not willing to detour into a nearby town. Apps such as GasBuddy and AAA Mobile can help you find the best gas prices along your route.

"State lines are something to be very aware of," said DeHaan.

Gas taxes can vary substantially, and it might be better to top off the tank than wait until later in your trip. In Pennsylvania, for example, the federal and state gas taxes add up to 77.7 cents per gallon, while in Ohio they total 46.41 cents. The difference is maybe $5 per fill-up for someone driving a small car, and $35 or more for an RV, he said.