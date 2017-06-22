Amazon's new Echo will let you see who's at your front door

Amazon announced Thursday that owners of the Amazon Echo Show, which begins shipping this month, will be able to use the device to tap into video cameras around the house.

Echo Show owners who want to take advantage of this feature will also need a smart camera. To activate the camera, Echo Show owners only need to say "Alexa, show me the front door camera," or "Alexa, show me the baby camera."

Several of Amazon's partners have already announced support for the feature, including Ring, Arlo, Nest, August, EZViz, Vivint, Amcrest and IC Realtime.

Nest and Ring might be the most familiar names. The latter makes a smart doorbell with a camera that lets you check who's at the door, and the former, owned by Google, has a series of smart home cameras.