American Airlines CEO writes a scathing response to Qatar Airways' desire to invest

American Airlines is not happy with Qatar Airways' intent to invest.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker sent a letter to employees on Thursday in response to Qatar Airways announcing their offer to acquire a 10 percent stake in the company.

In the letter, Parker uses the word "puzzling" to describe Qatar Airways' intention to invest and specifically points out "illegal subsidies" as the reason behind his criticism.

"While anyone can purchase our shares in the open market, we aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach, and we find it puzzling given our extremely public stance on the illegal subsidies that Qatar, Emirates and Etihad have all received over the years from their governments," Parker wrote.

Parker, a longtime critic of Gulf carriers such as Qatar, continued by saying the company is still maintaining efforts to stand against illegally subsidized companies.