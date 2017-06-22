15 Caribbean vacations that are worth the price

If you're planning to spend hundreds — or more likely, thousands — on a Caribbean getaway, you want it to be worth the price.

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations, including the best places to travel in the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

To compile the list of the top places visit in the Caribbean, U.S. News considered several factors, including sights, culture, food, shopping and nightlife. The rankings took into account both editors' opinions and votes from readers. You can read the full methodology here.

Read on to see the U.S. News' top-rated Caribbean vacation spots, where your hard-earned money will go toward an unforgettable getaway.