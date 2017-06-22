Blackstone chief Schwarzman: I wish Elon Musk would have stayed on Trump's council longer

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said Thursday he will miss Elon Musk after the SpaceX chief stepped down from President Donald Trump's advisory council to protest the administration's plans to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

"He's really a fascinating guy," Schwarzman said in an interview on CNBC. "He's got a lot of different interests and, you know, he's a good person. And so we'll miss him."

Schwarzman, who spoke on "Squawk Box," is the head of Trump's economic advisory council.

Musk announced earlier this month that he will leave his positions on presidential councils on business, manufacturing jobs and infrastructure following Trump's announcement that the U.S. will back out of the Paris Agreement.

Schwarzman said he understood Musk's reaction to political events but wished he would have stayed for the long haul.

"Life tends to be longer than one issue, and it's important, I think, to be involved for the long term to impact a variety of issues," he said.

