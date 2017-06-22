    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge higher as bond investors turn attention to data, auction news

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday, as investors await a whole host of economic data and lookout for news in the auction space.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.145 percent at 5.00 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was off at 2.713 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Thursday is set to be a big day for economic releases, with jobless claims due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA House Price Index at 9.00 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index, due out at 11.00 a.m. ET.

    In auction news, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $5 billion in 29-Year 8-Month Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

    Meanwhile a number of announcements are due. The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of 13-Week and 26-week bills auction and the size of a 2-Year, 5-Year and 7-Year notes auction.

    It will also announce the size of a 1-year 10-month floating rate notes (FRNs) auction.

    In Asia, the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata rejected the desire to push interest rates higher in the near term, underlining how the Japanese economy still required support from "powerful" monetary easing, with inflation far from the central bank's 2 percent target, according to Reuters.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    In the States, the Federal Reserve board is set to release the results from the latest supervisory stress tests conducted as part of the Dodd-Frank Act.

    Oil is likely to remain at the front of investors' minds on Thursday, as oil prices continue to fluctuate over concerns of a glut in the market. In early trade, prices dipped into the red.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---