US Treasurys edge higher as bond investors turn attention to data, auction news

Thursday is set to be a big day for economic releases, with jobless claims due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA House Price Index at 9.00 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index, due out at 11.00 a.m. ET.

In auction news, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $5 billion in 29-Year 8-Month Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

Meanwhile a number of announcements are due. The U.S. Treasury is set to announce the size of 13-Week and 26-week bills auction and the size of a 2-Year, 5-Year and 7-Year notes auction.

It will also announce the size of a 1-year 10-month floating rate notes (FRNs) auction.

In Asia, the Bank of Japan's Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata rejected the desire to push interest rates higher in the near term, underlining how the Japanese economy still required support from "powerful" monetary easing, with inflation far from the central bank's 2 percent target, according to Reuters.