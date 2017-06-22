Cramer Remix: The biggest winner of Amazon’s destruction of the mall   

In a market that has plenty to worry about, whether it be the Senate health care bill, retail's demise, or impending deflation, Jim Cramer says it is preoccupied by one thing only: Amazon.

"I think the undercurrent, or I should say the undertow, of Amazon, is such a dominant threat to so many consumer-related sectors in a consumer-driven economy that it's sinking whole swaths of stock once again," the "Mad Money" host said.

But Cramer found one hidden winner of Amazon's domination, a discount retailer that stands to gain when the e-commerce giant leads to more store closures in malls.

"The biggest winner in Amazon's destruction of the mall is, by far, TJX. It has the cash to come in and buy all this excess inventory that pops up when you close a store, which they then mark up for a lower price than Amazon can charge, and they still make a boatload of money," Cramer said.