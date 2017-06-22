Early movers: ORCL, HAIN, ACN, SCS, ATUS, NVS, GSK & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Oracle — The business software maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 89 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts, with increased customer enthusiasm for cloud-based products and services.

Hain Celestial – The organic products maker issued long-delayed financial results after an internal investigation, and made no material changes to previously stated results. It also said it found no evidence of any intentional wrongdoing in its investigation. Hain's guidance for current quarter and full year fiscal 2017 earnings do fall below Street estimates.

Accenture – The consulting firm matched estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.52 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, and Accenture saw improved results for its digital and cloud service offerings.

Steelcase – Steelcase fell four cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 15 cents per share. The office furniture maker also saw revenue fall short of Street forecasts. Steelcase's current-quarter earnings and revenue are below consensus, as well.

Altice USA – Altice priced its initial public offering at $30 per share, on the high side of the expected $27 to $31 range. The cable company's IPO is the largest for a U.S. telecom company in 17 years, and will raise $1.9 billion. Altice will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Novartis – The drugmaker reported surprisingly effective study results for a heart drug designed to reduce inflammation in patients who have survived prior heart attacks.

GlaxoSmithKline – Glaxo won more than $235 million from Teva Pharmaceutical after a jury ruled that Teva had infringed a patent for GSK's blood pressure drug Coreg. Teva said it was disappointed with the ruling and will consider an appeal.

Berkshire Hathaway – Berkshire took an indirect stake of more than 38 percent in troubled Canadian lender Home Capital Group as part of a rescue package. Berkshire will buy the stake through its Columbia Insurance subsidiary.

Apple – Apple is seeking to cut the royalties it pays record labels for its Apple Music service, according to a Bloomberg report. Existing deals expire at the end of June, although observers think the current agreements will be extended if no agreement is reached by then.

Charter Communications – Charter may take another run at rival cable operator Cox Communications, according to the New York Post. The paper said Charter CEO Tom Rutledge would like to strike such a deal, although no formal approaches have been made.

Snap – The Snapchat parent bought French mapping startup Zenly for $250 million to $300 million in cash and stock late last month, according to a TechCrunch report.

Staples – Staples is in advanced talks to be acquired by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, according to sources quoted by Reuters. A deal for the office supplies retailer could be worth more than $6 billion, according to people familiar with the talks.

Forestar Group — The real estate development company announced amended terms for its deal to be bought by Starwood Capital, increasing the price to $15.50 per share in cash from the previously agreed $14.25 per share. Following that news, home builder DR Horton reiterated its proposal to acquire 75 percent of Forestar for $16.25 per share, saying it provided superior value to the Starwood deal.