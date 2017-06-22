European markets are a better investment than US markets, analyst says

European markets today are positioned much like U.S. markets were three years ago, creating a new sense of optimism overseas, an analyst said Wednesday.

"They are seeing economic strength and earnings growth and with cheap valuations," RiverFront Investment Group's Doug Sandler said on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

A recent shift in the European political landscape is causing Sandler's firm to shift money internationally, as he said there are "simply better opportunities overseas." However, Asian markets lack the same luster for Sandler, even as China may continue to develop as a source of global growth.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Link of TIAA Global Asset Management believes the ebb-and-flow of the overall market has been the biggest surprise in the U.S.