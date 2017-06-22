European markets seen weaker at open, with oil, politics set to dominate

Oil is expected to continue to be at the forefront of investors' minds on Thursday, as oil prices continue to fluctuate over concerns of a glut in the market.

Prices oscillated between gains and losses prior to Europe's open, as glut concerns capped positive sentiment over a decline in U.S. stockpiles.

At 6.25 a.m. London time, prices were trading around the flatline with U.S. crude sitting around $42.53 a barrel, while Brent hovered around $44.81.

Politics could also affect sentiment on Thursday, as the first day of a two-day European Council meeting kicks off.

At the event, European Union leaders are set to focus on two objectives: strengthening the EU and protecting its citizens. Therefore key topics set to arise include terrorism, security, globalization and climate change.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to make an appearance at the event, where she is likely to inform other leaders of the U.K.'s intentions to exit the political-economic bloc.

The day will also be closely watched to see if there's any further news surrounding a deal between the Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party. Consequently, moves in sterling will be of key importance.