Here are the top 10 coolest cars you can buy for around $18,000

With the average price of a new car starting at $35,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, first-time buyers or recent graduates may feel easily discouraged in their search for affordable new wheels.
To address that, KBB analyzed more than 300 vehicles to compile its list of 10 that sell for a suggested retail price of around $18,000. KBB used criteria such as exterior styling and tech features such as Apple CarPlay in determining the "coolness" factor.
Starting MSRP: $17,845
This stylish updated Mazda model is not only fuel-efficient, it's also filled with advanced safety and driver-assist features usually reserved for high-end luxury vehicles, according to KBB.
Starting MSRP: $18,740
The Honda Civic earned the title of "Overall Best Buy for 2017" in KBB for receiving 5 stars across the board (overall, front, side and rollover) for safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and fuel efficiency, topping out at 42 miles per gallon on the highway. The updated model is the best seller on the list and one of the best-selling vehicles in the country, according to KBB.
Starting MSRP: $17,995
This compact SUV has the ability to go off-road and has a slew of customizable features and variations, allowing buyers to create personalized models best suited for their needs. Some of Jeep Renegade's available options include a heated steering wheel and navigation.
Starting MSRP: $16,995
Kia has always prided itself on the Soul's funky exterior. The 2017 model has upgraded features that should appeal to young adult drivers. Its lineup now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot detection, additional USB inputs and more. This is the sixth consecutive year a Kia Soul model has appeared on the list.
Starting MSRP: $18,100
This sporty compact car is packed with features such as Apple CarPlay compatibility and upgraded horsepower. Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty makes the fuel-efficient 2017 Veloster an excellent choice for first-time buyers.
Starting MSRP: $17,895
The Volkswagen Jetta has been one of Volkswagen's top-selling models since its introduction in the 1980's. The 2017 model is the most affordable European sedan and the best-selling European brand in the country, according to KBB.
Starting MSRP: $18,750
The Toyota Corolla iM gives drivers a sportier vehicle than the traditional Corolla sedan, while being fuel-efficient on the road.
Starting MSRP: $18,395
For those interested in going off road with an all-terrain vehicle, look no further. The 2017 Subaru Impreza's price of $18,395 makes it among the most affordable all-wheel-drive vehicles.
Starting MSRP: $16,965
For budget-conscious consumers who are also interested in maximizing interior space, the Fit may be the perfect choice. The Fit's "Magic Seat" makes it easy for owners to increase cargo space and offers great front- and rear-seat room.
Starting MSRP: $16,020
The Chevrolet Sonic boasts the title of "most affordable" on the list. The budget price doesn't mean sacrificing standard car features such as a rearview camera and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The model also includes other safety features such as forward-collision alerts and lane-departure warnings.