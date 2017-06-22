Here are the top 10 coolest cars you can buy for around $18,000

With the average price of a new car starting at $35,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, first-time buyers or recent graduates may feel easily discouraged in their search for affordable new wheels.

To address that, KBB analyzed more than 300 vehicles to compile its list of 10 that sell for a suggested retail price of around $18,000. KBB used criteria such as exterior styling and tech features such as Apple CarPlay in determining the "coolness" factor.