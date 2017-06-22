    Here are the top 10 coolest cars you can buy for around $18,000

    With the average price of a new car starting at $35,000, according to Kelley Blue Book, first-time buyers or recent graduates may feel easily discouraged in their search for affordable new wheels.

    To address that, KBB analyzed more than 300 vehicles to compile its list of 10 that sell for a suggested retail price of around $18,000. KBB used criteria such as exterior styling and tech features such as Apple CarPlay in determining the "coolness" factor.

    • 1. 2017 Mazda Mazda3

      Starting MSRP: $17,845

      This stylish updated Mazda model is not only fuel-efficient, it's also filled with advanced safety and driver-assist features usually reserved for high-end luxury vehicles, according to KBB.

      2017 Mazda Mazda3
      Source: Mazda

    • 2. 2017 Honda Civic

      Starting MSRP: $18,740

      The Honda Civic earned the title of "Overall Best Buy for 2017" in KBB for receiving 5 stars across the board (overall, front, side and rollover) for safety from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and fuel efficiency, topping out at 42 miles per gallon on the highway. The updated model is the best seller on the list and one of the best-selling vehicles in the country, according to KBB.

      2017 Honda Civic
      Source: Honda

    • 3. 2017 Jeep Renegade

      Starting MSRP: $17,995

      This compact SUV has the ability to go off-road and has a slew of customizable features and variations, allowing buyers to create personalized models best suited for their needs. Some of Jeep Renegade's available options include a heated steering wheel and navigation.

      2017 Jeep Renegade
      Source: Jeep

    • 4. 2017 Kia Soul

      Starting MSRP: $16,995

      Kia has always prided itself on the Soul's funky exterior. The 2017 model has upgraded features that should appeal to young adult drivers. Its lineup now offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind-spot detection, additional USB inputs and more. This is the sixth consecutive year a Kia Soul model has appeared on the list.

      2017 Kia Soul
      Kia

    • 5. 2017 Hyundai Veloster

      Starting MSRP: $18,100

      This sporty compact car is packed with features such as Apple CarPlay compatibility and upgraded horsepower. Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile warranty makes the fuel-efficient 2017 Veloster an excellent choice for first-time buyers.

      2017 Hyundai Veloster
      Hyundai

    • 6. 2017 Volkswagen Jetta

      Starting MSRP: $17,895

      The Volkswagen Jetta has been one of Volkswagen's top-selling models since its introduction in the 1980's. The 2017 model is the most affordable European sedan and the best-selling European brand in the country, according to KBB.

      2017 Volkswagen Jetta
      Volkswagen

    • 7. 2017 Toyota Corolla iM

      Starting MSRP: $18,750

      The Toyota Corolla iM gives drivers a sportier vehicle than the traditional Corolla sedan, while being fuel-efficient on the road.

      2017 Toyota Corolla
      Toyota

    • 8. 2017 Subaru Impreza

      Starting MSRP: $18,395

      For those interested in going off road with an all-terrain vehicle, look no further. The 2017 Subaru Impreza's price of $18,395 makes it among the most affordable all-wheel-drive vehicles.

      2017 Subaru Impreza
      Subaru

    • 9. 2017 Honda Fit

      Starting MSRP: $16,965

      For budget-conscious consumers who are also interested in maximizing interior space, the Fit may be the perfect choice. The Fit's "Magic Seat" makes it easy for owners to increase cargo space and offers great front- and rear-seat room.

      2017 Honda Fit
      Honda

    • 10. 2017 Chevrolet Sonic

      Starting MSRP: $16,020

      The Chevrolet Sonic boasts the title of "most affordable" on the list. The budget price doesn't mean sacrificing standard car features such as a rearview camera and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The model also includes other safety features such as forward-collision alerts and lane-departure warnings.

      2017 Chevrolet Sonic
      Chevrolet

