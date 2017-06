Since starting her digital media company for women, her website has ballooned, reaching over 100 million readers every month.

But so has her family life. Now with a husband, and two children (a one-year-old, and a two-year-old), Morin has learnt to fit her work around her family. She does this by making a point of leaving the office everyday at 5:15 p.m.

"I think it's so important to have that balance and that's the beauty of living in a digital world, we can get back online later and finish up the day," she told CNBC in an episode of Life Hacks Live.

"I'm working a lot but that's the only way to get it done and I really do believe that when you have young kids you've got to be on with them and spending quality time with them as much as possible."