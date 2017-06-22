Millionaires are more politically divided than ever

Even their spending plans are similar. Three quarters of millionaires plan to spend the same as last year, with about 15 percent spending more.



So how can millionaires have such different outlooks but such similar investment postures?



You would think, for instance, that Democratic millionaires who are down on markets and the economy wouldn't be plowing money into equities.



Walper said the continued strength in the markets despite all the turmoil in Washington is causing millionaires to set aside their politics and just ride the rally.



"Many of them just don't trust their instincts," he said. "They may be concerned, but then they see the market go up again today and the day before and they second-guess themselves. It's just such an unusual time but it's hard to see much reaction in the markets."



Stable and rising stock markets have created a virtuous cycle, where even pessimistic millionaires see rising stocks, so they're reluctant to take money out of the markets, which supports stocks even further.



"You just haven't seen millionaires take money out of this market in a significant way, despite their views," Walper said.