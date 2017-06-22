Mondelez CEO: Amazon-Whole Foods deal is 'a clear validation' of consumer shopping patterns

When news of the Amazon-Whole Foods deal broke, Mondelez Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld said her company's executives saw no need for an emergency meeting.

"I think, if anything, it's a clear validation of the notion that the consumer is shopping everywhere, and all of us better pay attention to that," Rosenfeld told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.

In fact, Mondelez, the maker of Oreos, Sour Patch Kids, Chips Ahoy, and Trident Gum, sells a number of its products online through Amazon.

Rosenfeld told Cramer that she hoped Mondelez's exposure to the e-commerce giant would help her company become the internet's top dog when it comes to snacks.

"Snacks, as a set of categories, are not yet that big," she said. "It's only about 2 to 3 percent of sales here in the U.S. But over time, we intend to be the snacking leader online as we are in the bricks-and-mortar space."

