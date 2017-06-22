Oil, politics, data in the spotlight on Wall Street

Oil will still be at the front of investors' minds on Thursday, as prices continue to fluctuate over concerns of a glut in the market.

On Thursday, prices fell into the red with U.S. crude trading around $42.40 at 4.50 a.m. ET, while Brent hovered around $44.70.

In the political sphere, it is reported that the U.S. president will meet with a second round of tech executives and venture capitalists on Thursday.

On the data front, jobless claims are due out at 8.30 a.m. ET, followed by the FHFA House Price Index at 9.00 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index, expected at 11.00 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve board is set to release the results from the latest supervisory stress tests conducted as part of the Dodd-Frank Act.

Earnings-wise, Accenture, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and Sonic are set to report their latest corporate results.