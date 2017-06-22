Travis Kalanick and his friend Garrett Camp first had the idea for what would become Uber on a cold night in Paris in late 2008. They started working on a prototype in March 2009, and Kalanick would go on to be the company's CEO through one of the most fabled Silicon Valley start-up stories of all time. Uber has raised almost $9 billion from investors at values that ran up almost as high as $70 billion, though the current value of the company is down closer to $50 billion. The technology transportation company operates in more than 600 cities around the world.
But Uber now has big problems. It has become the poster-child of "bro-culture" run amok. And late Tuesday night, Kalanick resigned, reportedly forced out of the company he founded amid claims of sexual harassment and a generally toxic work environment.