Jobs didn't know what to do for a few months. "I felt that I had let the previous generation of entrepreneurs down — that I had dropped the baton as it was being passed to me. ... I was a very public failure, and I even thought about running away from the valley.

"But something slowly began to dawn on me," explained Jobs. "I still loved what I did. The turn of events at Apple had not changed that one bit. I had been rejected, but I was still in love. And so I decided to start over."

Jobs went on to launch NeXT and Pixar. Apple bought NeXT and then Jobs returned to run Apple in 1997.

"I didn't see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life," Jobs said.

"I'm pretty sure none of this would have happened if I hadn't been fired from Apple. It was awful tasting medicine, but I guess the patient needed it. Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick."