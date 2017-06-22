In an interview, Schwarzman said the process of building the program and getting it up and running has been "extremely gratifying," adding "when you start with no buildings, no faculty and no money, to basically do this in China is pretty much unprecedented."

Of course, there have been some lessons. Class hours may be reduced to two hours from three, and the orientation for new students will also be shortened. The food is being improved. Some things were more expensive than expected. As with any building project, Schwarzman said, "it takes two times as long and costs two times as much."

And the students selected for the first class were unexpectedly athletic. They won the university's track and field intramural championship as well as the men's soccer and women's basketball intramural championships. "This is pretty astonishing," he said.

The money raised will pay for scholarships for as many as 200 students each year permanently, as well as go to cover the costs of staffing, recruiting, travel and other expenses like the construction of the student center and academic building. Blackstone, along with Tsinghua University, manages the money without taking any fees. Schwarzman would not discuss how the money is invested.