From early reports about what's contained in the Senate's effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" it appears that, after weeks of secret plotting and scheming, the Senate bill is not that much different from the House-passed version.

The House version was recently called "mean" by President Donald Trump, who added that he would like to see a bill that has more heart.

The Senate bill appears just as mean and heartless as its House counterpart.

When all is said and done, thus far, moves to "reform" health care come down to a simple, and wildly unfair, trade.

Capital gains taxes will be cut by nearly a trillion dollars over ten years to be financed by reductions in Medicaid spending, which will be cut by nearly a trillion dollars over the next ten years.

There's not much more to be said about a seven-year effort by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.