US stocks trade little changed as oil tries to rebound

U.S. stocks traded mixed as crude tried to bounce back from back-to-back sell-offs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 10 points, with UnitedHealth contributing the most gains and Goldman Sachs the most losses.

The S&P 500 was flat with health care leading advancers and consumer staples lagging. The Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) hit an intraday record earlier in the session.

The Nasdaq composite hovered near the flatline.

Crude futures for August delivery climbed 0.71 percent to trade at $42.83 a barrel. On Wednesday, oil hit its lowest level since August as investors remained concerned about a supply glut in the market. The commodity also fell more than 2 percent during Tuesday's session.

"While we believe that Saudi Arabia will do everything within its power to keep oil prices elevated, recent production increases from other OPEC nations and the U.S. have pushed inventory levels to all-time highs," said Jack Ablin, CIO at BMO Private Bank, in a note.

"U.S. production which was once a wildcard has become a reliable source of supply thanks to declining breakeven production costs," Ablin said.

The pullback in oil prices pressured energy stocks. The S&P energy sector had dropped 3.5 percent for the week entering Thursday's session.