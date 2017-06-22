Wall Street looks to get out from under the oil bear market

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, even though oil was seeing a bump. However, crude prices were still firmly in a bear market, putting a damper on investor enthusiasm. The Dow and S&P 500 were on a two session losing streak. But the Nasdaq rebounded on Wednesday. (CNBC)

Investors await the details of the GOP Senate health-care bill, which is set to be released this morning. A vote could happen by late next week. Republican leaders in the House passed their version of Obamacare replacement last month. (CNBC)



* Weekly initial jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. ET

* Weekly look at natural gas inventories, 10:30 a.m. ET

American (AAL) said in a SEC filing it received notice from Qatar Airways, stating that carrier's intention to acquire a stake of at least 10 percent on the open market. Any stake above 4.75 percent in American would require board approval. (CNBC)

Altice USA (ATUS) priced its initial public offering at $30 per share, on the high side of the expected range. The cable company's IPO, the largest for a U.S. telecom company in 17 years, raises $1.9 billion. Altice begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters)

The digital currency ethereum, an alternative to bitcoin, suffered a flash crash on the GDAX exchange on Wednesday afternoon. The price fell from around $319 to 10 cents in a matter of seconds. This morning, ethereum was trading around $317. (CNBC)