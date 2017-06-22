Watch: Paul Ryan holds news conference following release of Senate health-care plan

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
House Speaker Paul Ryan holds his weekly news conference following the release of the Senate's Obamacare replacement plan.
[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
House Speaker Paul Ryan holds his weekly news conference following the release of the Senate's Obamacare replacement plan.
Get the best of CNBC in your inbox