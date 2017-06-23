3 tricks for making a bold career shift

For 20 years, Roth ran her own private practice as a nutritionist in New York and Los Angeles. "I had my first client before I ever graduated from college, and it was the first time I found myself doing something before I had the so-called paper qualifications."

Next, she made the leap from nutrition to television, learning the ins-and-outs of the television industry as a segment producer for Discovery and working in the business for 5 years.

After taking time off to care for her sick father, Roth found herself starting from scratch once again. When she was asked to give nutrition seminars for a record label, a new opportunity fell into her lap. "The owner and his business partner offered me a job at the label. The job had no title and no description."

Today, Roth runs the highly-successful Rockabye Baby franchise for CMH Label Group. Rockabye has produced over 80 albums of lullaby versions of songs by artists like Metallica, Rihanna and Bob Marley.

Roth says the secret to making bold career changes like these is to cultivate soft skills, trust your gut and have confidence.