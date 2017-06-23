4 ways comic books shaped Elon Musk's bold vision of the future

When Elon Musk says that he read a lot of comics as a kid he isn't kidding.

"I read all the comics I could buy," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tells Bloomberg, "or that they let me read in the bookstore before chasing me away."

When he wasn't reading a slew of science fiction books, classics like "Lord of the Flies" or the encyclopedia, Musk says his favorites were Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. His love for comics came full circle when Musk was tapped for a cameo in "Iron Man 2." He was so excited about the opportunity he let Marvel Studios film scenes for the movie at SpaceX's headquarters for free.

Here are four ways experts say comic books likely influenced Musk: