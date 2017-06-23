4 ways you’re losing money at work

Smart moves at work could leave you with more money in your pocket.

Every dollar of that paycheck counts when you're juggling expenses and competing financial goals. Americans are getting better about saving, but a quarter still don't have any emergency savings, a recent Bankrate.com survey found.

If you're in the market for a new job, scrutinize the value of benefits as well as salary: Health care, retirement matches, paid time off and other perks add up to an average 28 percent of employer pay, according to Aon Hewitt. Staying put? Don't forget to look at valuable benefits in the form of discounts and incentives.