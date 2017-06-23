One quarter of CFO Council members say A.I. is ‘critical’ to their companies

Artificial intelligence is not the future, it's the present.

More than a quarter, or 25.6 percent, of CFOs who responded to this quarter's CNBC Global CFO Council Survey say artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology is "critically important" to their businesses, while another 43.6 percent call it "very important." Only 2.6 percent say it is "not at all important."

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors. The quarterly CFO Council poll was conducted from June 2–16.

Second to A.I. in "critical importance" is the Internet of Things. In many ways, the two technologies are interdependent, as the Internet of Things depends on software that can identify errors and self-correct. Eighteen percent of CFOs say IoT is "critical" to their business, while another 51 percent say it's "very important."

CFOs were least likely to say that blockchain was critically important or very important to their business. And 23.1 percent of CFOs say the technology behind virtual currencies, like bitcoin, is "not at all important." That suggests the technology, which some see as having wide-ranging applications for financial transactions beyond virtual currency, has yet to catch on among large corporations.