Big changes are coming to education, and some developed nations could get left behind

"It is likely that we could see the transformation of education systems occurring first in developing countries," said William Altman, tech industry analyst at CB Insights.

Speaking with CNBC, Altman explained that incumbent educational institutions in the developed world were better equipped to survive the first waves of change.

"In many cases, these institutions have the cash, brand power, and are systematically entrenched enough to remain relevant," Altman said. "However, in developing countries, less-entrenched institutions are not as likely to survive technological disruption from online courses."

Another possible boon for developing nations' innovation lies in population structure, as many of those countries also face the prospect of having to educate a large youth population.

According to the 2015 version of the United Nations' World Population Prospects, African countries such as Niger, Uganda and Chad accounted for all top 10 positions in the world's youngest populations. In Asia, China and India alone have a combined population of more than 600 million children aged zero to 14 years old.

As a result, "countries that must deal with very large numbers of people entering into, or already part of the first through 12th grade foundational education system will be forced to do interesting things — even if they are not 'rich' countries in terms of GDP levels and economic development," said Steven Miller, Vice-Provost at Singapore Management University.

He pointed to places like India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia and many of the African countries.