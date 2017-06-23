    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors look to data, Fed speeches

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Friday, as investors geared up for a slew of data releases and speeches by U.S. Federal Reserve members.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.161 percent at 5.35 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.728 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the final day of trading for the week, economic data is expected to keep investors busy with manufacturing PMI data and services PMI data due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by the latest new home sales data, out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    On the central bank front, a whole host of speeches are set to take place by Fed officials on Friday.

    In Nashville, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is expected to appear at the Illinois Bankers Association's annual conference, where he is expected to comment upon the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be at the 2017 Policy Summit on Housing, Human Capital, and Inequality in Cleveland, where she's likely to talk about community development.

    In the meantime, Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be speaking at The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Symposium on Central Clearing.

    When it comes to commodities, oil continues to be a hot topic for investors, as oil prices showed signs of recovery on Friday, with U.S. crude and Brent trading slightly higher in early trade.

    No auctions are set to take place on Friday.

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---