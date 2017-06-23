Caterpillar downgrade pressures the overall stock market

Financial stocks such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) were higher in premarket trading after all 34 banks facing the Dodd-Frank stress tests were determined to be able to operate under severely adverse conditions. (CNBC)

American (AAL) CEO Doug Parker said he found the attempt by Qatar Airways to buy as much as 10 percent of his airline "confusing" and "misguided and ill-conceived." Parker has been a longtime critic of Gulf carriers such as Qatar. (CNBC)

GOP Senate leaders, like in the House, are facing the same dilemma on their Obamacare replacement bill, getting conservatives and moderates onboard. Four Republican senators said they're not ready to sign on yet. The GOP only has a two-seat majority in the Senate. (CNBC)

Despite the recent streak of special election congressional wins for Republicans, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed Democrats moving into a stronger position to challenge the GOP for control on Capitol Hill in next year's midterms.

Business leaders are growing more concerned about President Donald Trump's ability to push through his policy agenda, according to the latest CNBC Global CFO Council survey. Participants were also asked to describe the management style of the president in one word.

The U.S. is expected to authorize India's purchase of a naval variant of the Predator drone, ahead of a Washington visit next week by India's prime minister to try to revitalize ties between the two nations, in his first meeting with President Trump. (Reuters)

President Trump said in a Fox News interview that former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony "may have" changed after he thought there were tapes.

Actor Johnny Depp joked about assassinating President Trump. At a popular music festival in England, Depp asked the crowd: "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" (USA Today)

President Trump said he's nominating New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, a veteran GOP fundraiser, as ambassador to Great Britain, pending Senate confirmation. The billionaire Johnson is an heir to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical fortune. (USA Today)

Amazon (AMZN) is looking to charge advertisers $2.8 million for packages that include 30-second spots during the Thursday night NFL games it's streaming live to its Prime customers this coming season. (Reuters)

YouTube, a unit of Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, said it's now reached 1.5 billion viewers every month, and its users watch more than an hour of mobile videos per day. YouTube also unveiled an easier way for creators to make VR content. (CNBC)

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick knew an engineer had allegedly stolen Google files before hiring the engineer last year, according to attorneys for the rail-hailing company. (WSJ)



Google's autonomous car unit, Waymo, has hired a Tesla (TSLA) hardware engineer to help its self-driving cars to see the road. (USA Today)

Elon Musk's SpaceX will attempt to launch this afternoon a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. Forecasters don't expect the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy to impact the launch, which was delayed from Monday due to a technical issue. (USA Today)

BlackBerry (BBRY) was tanking about 6 percent in premarket trading after quarterly revenue missed estimates. However, adjusted earnings of 2 cents per share did beat expectations for a breakeven result. (CNBC)

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) was slumping around 8 percent in the premarket after quarterly profit of 53 cents per share missing estimates by 13 cents. Revenue also missed. In-store sales were soft, though digital sales growth was strong. (MarketWatch)

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) plans to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply. The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons said it would apply the new policy over time but intends to complete the transition by the end of 2018. (Reuters)