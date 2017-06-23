Cramer Remix: The most controversial earnings report next week   

With the market trying to parse conflicting economic indicators, like strong employment but weak housing, auto, retail and oil sectors, Jim Cramer is looking for resolution.

"I don't even know if there is a market to care about now. There are just incredibly pronounced sectors and remarkably vicious rotations into and out of them," the "Mad Money" host said.

Thursday has some of the week's most important earnings reports, including one disputed retailer at the center of many analyst debates.

"After the close we hear from a company that's become very controversial: Nike," Cramer said, referencing conflicting views about whether investors should buy or sell shares of the sports apparel retailer before it delivers earnings.

"Me? I despise battlegrounds, and Nike's the Wall Street equivalent of the Somme. If you want to invest in apparel, go buy some PVH, which is underrated and doing fabulously," he said.