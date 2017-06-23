Entergy CEO says Trump leaving Paris accord does not change much   

President Donald Trump may have pulled the United States from the Paris climate agreement, but Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault said that does not change much for his business.

"In reality, what we're going to do with our asset mix is unlikely to be different now than it would've been with the Paris accord," Denault told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Friday.

The CEO said that Entergy, an energy player making the transition from being a wholesale power generator to being a Southern utility play, is already moving away from less sustainable power sources like coal.

"We burn very little coal as it is. We have 50-year-old coal plants. It's only about 7 percent of our generation," Denault said. "Over time, they are [going to close] because you just don't spend the money on 50-year-old plants to keep them going that you would with the new technologies being much more efficient, much more environmentally friendly."

