On the political front, European leaders will be getting ready for the second day of talks at a European Council meeting on Friday; with terrorism, Brexit, and globalization expected to be discussed. Friday also marks the one-year anniversary of the U.K. voting in its EU referendum.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May laid out what she called a "fair deal" for EU citizens living in the U.K., announcing that she didn't want to split up families or for people to have to leave due to Brexit.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the news stating that it was a good start, yet added that several questions related to Brexit still linger, according to Reuters.

Oil is expected to continue to be at the forefront of investors' minds on Friday, as prices show signs of a recovery following a sharp decline seen earlier this week.

Prices edged higher before Europe's opening bell with U.S. crude hovering near $42.95 a barrel at 6.40 a.m. London time, while Brent sat at around $45.45. However, glut concerns continue to persist.