Fed speeches, oil, data in the limelight for traders on Wall Street

On the final day of trading for the week, economic data is expected to keep investors busy with manufacturing PMI data and services PMI data due out at 9.45 a.m. ET, followed by the latest new home sales data, out at 10.00 a.m. ET.



Earnings-wise, Blackberry is set to report its latest corporate results.



On the central bank front, a whole host of speeches are set to take place by Fed officials on Friday. In Nashville, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is expected to appear at the Illinois Bankers Association's annual conference, where he is expected to comment upon the U.S. economy and monetary policy.



Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be at the 2017 Policy Summit on Housing, Human Capital, and Inequality in Cleveland, where she's likely to talk about community development.



In the meantime, Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be speaking at The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Symposium on Central Clearing.