First Look: Marcus attempts to keep a sound proofing company from going silent

This week, on an all-new episode of The Profit, Marcus Lemonis heads to Orlando, Fl for Overtone Acoustics, a soundproofing company. The business, started by best friends Brad and Alex, is in a downward spiral: Cash is low and the duo's forced to rely on unpaid volunteers. If Marcus can't help them pump up the sales volume, this business will fall silent… for good.

About The Profit



When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.