Five must-knows if you want to become a chief marketing officer, by Diageo, Johnson & Johnson and HP

What does the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon mean for other businesses, especially consumer goods companies that have traditionally sold via retailer rather than direct to people?

"In terms of the marketer specifically, what it means is you have to think like a retailer like never before," said Alison Lewis, global CMO at Johnson & Johnson, speaking on the panel.

"If you think of the traditional 'funnel' of how marketers behave, awareness and consideration are at the top of the funnel and that's where marketers have traditionally spent the majority of their time.

"When you think like a retailer, you have to think about the experience someone is getting and the totality of the journey, you have to think about the advocacy, ratings and reviews, how is my experience 'landing' on consumers… because that is going to make or break the loyalty (from customers)," she added. Lewis called this complexity a "spaghetti chart," that CMOs now have to consider.