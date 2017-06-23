Five must-knows if you want to become a chief marketing officer, by Diageo, Johnson & Johnson and HP

CMOs and chief technology or information officers are working together more closely in many businesses, and Saller has worked with Diageo's CIO on a digital "center of excellence" training for staff.
The temptation is to hire a load of tech people, but they need to be integrated properly. "When we hire people from agencies or data people, (we find) the rest of us need to up our game to understand their world. I have seen companies just try to hire a whole load of tech people and not think about what it takes to integrate them successfully and that doesn't work," said Saller.
Lucio also advocated bringing in technology experts who report to the CMO: "You need to bring these people and give them big jobs," while Lewis said Johnson & Johnson has expertise in science and brand building but not technology.
"The tech world is where we fall down, what's really cool about bringing tech people in is they really operate in this agile, learning world, (a) minimum viable proposition world which comes from Silicon Valley so they are teaching us how to do that and fail fast," she added.
