Here's what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, according to Harvard MBAs who have been there

What does it take to be a successful entrepreneur?

The Harvard Business Review (HBR) conducted a survey of founders — 141 Harvard Business School alumni and 20 non-MBA — to find out. The study participants were asked to rank which skills are most crucial for entrepreneurs.

The answer? They're all important.

The survey revealed that "founders need to be management jacks-of-all-trades," with respondents describing a wide range of skills as crucial. The ability to build a great team was No. 1, with 88 percent of respondents calling it "high" or "very high" priority. Then came things like leadership (82 percent), team management (74 percent), selling (72 percent) and marketing (71 percent).

Here are some insights and ideas from the survey that anyone can use to get ahead.